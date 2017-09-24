India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Manish Pandey takes a stunner near the ropes, watch video

Manish Pandey took a catch in the deep to remove Peter Handscomb. Manish Pandey took a catch in the deep to remove Peter Handscomb.

The Indian team has lately gathered a lot of praise for their fielding skills. Another instance of it was on display on Sunday when Manish Pandey pulled off a stunning catch at long off to remove Peter Handscomb off Jasprit Bumrah in the third ODI of the five-match series in Indore. Handscomb while trying to accelerate smashed a delivery from Bumrah that could have gone for a maximum but Pandey’s awareness in the field not only saved them six runs but also provided India with a wicket.

The right-hander caught the ball near the boundary ropes but had to throw the ball back in the field as he eventually crossed the line with the motion. He then came back to grab the ball.

India restricted Australia to a total of 293/6 in 50 overs. Earlier, Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first at Holkar Stadium and riding on a steady stand of 70 runs between David Warner and Aaron Finch for the first wicket, the visiting team got to a decent start.

Warner was cleaned up by Hardik Pandya for 42 while Finch went on to score 124 off just 125 deliveries. While Warner and Finch put on 70 for the first wicket, skipper Smith compiled a partnership of 154 runs with Finch for the second wicket. The captain too chipped in with 63.

But Australia lost the plot in the last ten overs, losing wickets at regular intervals to get reduced to 276/5 from 224/2. The visitors are presently trailing 0-2 in the five-match series and a defeat in this encounter will give Virat Kohli’s side an unassailable 3-0 lead.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd