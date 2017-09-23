India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Online Streaming: When is India vs Australia ODI, where is IND vs AUS ODI, live TV coverage

India vs Australia 3rd ODI streaming on TV. (PTI Photo) India vs Australia 3rd ODI streaming on TV. (PTI Photo)

India can take an unassaible 3-0 lead in the five-match one-day international series against Australia by winning the third ODI in Indore. India are leading the series 2-0 after winning the first two ODIs. India won the first ODI in Chennai by 26 runs (DLS) before winning the second game in Kolkata by 50 runs. The third match of the series will be played in Indore. While there are chances of rain, the match should go ahead as scheduled. Australia have struggled in their batting in both the ODIs and will look to turn that around. The Indian top order has also not fired in this series and given the nature of Indore pitch, this could be an ideal ground to get some runs. Kuldeep Yadav took a hat-trick in the second match to help India win. Even Indian pace bowlers have done well to trouble the Australian batsmen and keep them at low scores. The third ODI promises to be another tight contest between the two teams.

When is India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI of the five-match series will be played on Sunday, September 24, 2017. India are leading the series 2-0 after winning ODIs in Chennai and Kolkata.

Where is the India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be played at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. The last match played at Holkar Stadium was between India and South Africa in 2015.

What time does the India vs Australia 3rd ODI begin?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be begin at 1330 hrs IST (08:00 GMT) on Sunday. Toss will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 1300 hrs IST. There is a forecast of rain so that could delay the toss and start of play.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia 3rd ODI live?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Indore will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from 1230 hrs IST on both SD and HD channels.

How do I Live stream India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be live streamed on HotStar and can be watched live. For India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Commentary, you can log on to IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd