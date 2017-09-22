India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, batsmen to benefit most in Indore, says pitch curator

Australia have thus far been unable to deal with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal so far in the series. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) Australia have thus far been unable to deal with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal so far in the series. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

Batsmen, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal may be the biggest gainers at Indore’s Holkar stadium where India and Australia play the third ODI. According to PTI, the stadium’s pitch curator Samandar Singh Chauhan indicated that the pitch promises to be a belter. “We have used black cotton soil, brought from different parts of Madhya Pradesh,” he is quoted as saying by PTI, “In this weather, it won’t crumble and it won’t be very dry. It has capacity to hold water but it will be good for the wrist spinners.”

Wrist spinners, unlike off-spinners, may not be dependent on the pitch for results but they are considerably more effective when more bounce is on offer. At the same time, this is a scenario that batsmen can bank on. “We had used this pitch for a two-day match between the players of our Ranji players. Ninety overs were bowled on both days on September 7 & 8 and good runs were scored. It should be a high scoring game,” Chauhan said.

Australia have thus far struggled to deal with India’s bowling attack, particularly the combination of Chahal and Kuldeep. Kuldeep managed to get a hat-trick in the previous match that was played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. He is only the third Indian after Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev to do so in ODI cricket.

