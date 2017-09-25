India vs Australia: I used to hit sixes before too, now I’m hitting them at a higher level, says Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya struck four sixes in his 78 run knock against Australia in Indore. (Source: PTI) Hardik Pandya struck four sixes in his 78 run knock against Australia in Indore. (Source: PTI)

Hardik Pandya has proven to be the difference maker in the on-going India-Australia series by bludgeoning the Australian spin bowling attack. He scored 83 runs in the first ODI in Chennai and then scored 78 runs in the third ODI on Sunday in Indore to take India closer to the 294 run target. Thanks to his big hitting ability, India have taken an unassailable 3-0 series lead leaving the remaining two matches in Bengaluru and Nagpur inconsequential.

When queried whether his 76 run knock against Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy was the catalyst in him turning a page, he remained non committal. “If you want to think that way, you can, I have no problems. I played well in the IPL before that. Last year’s IPL wasn’t great for me, so I worked hard, and the form came back. And I used to hit sixes before too, it’s just that I am hitting them at a higher level now. I have been hitting sixes since childhood otherwise,” Pandya said following India’s five wicket win before adding, “So whatever you say, if you say Pakistan changed my game, then so be it I have no problem,” he added.

Pandya asserted that it isn’t about hitting big and going for maximums at will but it is important to read the game before making the shot selection. He made a comparison of the time where he swept aside Adam Zampa in Chennai. “It’s not just about hitting. It’s pretty important that I read the game. That time (in Chennai) I thought that Zampa was bowling and I knew that I could hit a six off him anytime I wanted to. That’s why I waited till the seventh over and then I got the opportunity to change the momentum and eventually one over changed the momentum in that game,” he said. “I tried and it came out pretty well. That’s just my thinking. It’s about being positive and backing yourself. If I feel like, I go for it. I read the situation and go for it,” Pandya said.

Pandya was promoted to No. 4 from his usual spot of No. 7 in order to tackle the spin challenge as skipper Virat Kohli said in the post-match presentation. “Rather than seeing this as a challenge, I see this as an opportunity to do something nice for the team. When I was told I was going to go out to bat next, I was happy. This is the first time I played so many balls, so it was great,” he said. “The message was always simple. Play your game, however you play. I can play all kinds of innings. Obviously the plan was to target the spinners and it came out pretty well.”

He further added that the team was under no pressure even after two quick wickets of Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav left India at 206/4. “I don’t think so. I was batting on 40 or something and the equation was also at run-a-ball. We knew if we took the game deep, then the boundary balls will also come, since the margin of runs wasn’t much,” he said. “We bat pretty deep, and it was only a matter of spending more time. We actually knew we could get over the line,” he added.

