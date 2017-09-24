Harbhajan Singh takes dig at Australian batting; calls for Michael Clarke to return

Only in Express
Australia let go of the momentum that Aaron Finch and Steve Smith provided in the third ODI against India in Indore to only score 293 runs in the end.

india vs australia, ind vs aus, harbhajan singh, michael clarke, australia batting, cricket news, sports news, indian express Australia’s middle order failed to take the team to a strong total in Indore. (Source: PTI)
As Australia scrambled to keep things competitive in the third ODI of the five-match series against India, their batting once again faltered from a position of strength to being contained in the end. David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith struck rapidfire knocks of 42, 124 and 63 respectively and at one stage, Australia looked well in command of reaching 320 runs. But the middle order failed to capitalise on the momentum to only be able to score 293 runs at a loss of six wickets.

Seeing Australia’s fall and disappointment with the bat yet again, Harbhajan Singh tweeted, “Mate u [you] need to come out of your retirement and start playing again I think. Era of Aussies producing top batsmans [batsmen] is over I feel. No quality” which came in response to Michael Clarke’s original tweet which said Australia were probably 40 runs short.

Warner and Finch put together 70 runs for the opening wicket before the previous departed to Hardik Pandya. Finch continued strong alongside Smith to put together 154 runs for the second wicket. At this stage, Australia were 224/2 in the 38th over and doing comfortably beyond eight runs an over mark. This is when Australia started losing momentum and India found way to pick up wickets and reduce the flow of runs.

By the end, Australia finished with 293 runs from six wickets with only Marcus Stoinis finishing within double figures from 28 balls. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets each.

