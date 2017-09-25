India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Australia flounder after Finch-hitting

Finch plundered 124 runs in quick time — 125 balls to be exact — and charged Australia to 293. (Source: Reuters) Finch plundered 124 runs in quick time — 125 balls to be exact — and charged Australia to 293. (Source: Reuters)

Sometime after Darren Lehmann took over as Australia’s coach, Aaron Finch checked in for a fitness test. It was the skinfolds one, and to his great relief he was well within the limits. When he confided to his coach that he was very relieved, Lehmann went, “Great. If you don’t make any runs you’re still gonna be dropped, it doesn’t matter how fast you run.” During a dinner once during the 50-over World Cup in 2015, Lehmann had this bit of advice: “”Just make some runs you $#@! idiot.”

Finch plundered 124 runs in quick time — 125 balls to be exact — and charged Australia to 293 to give their bowlers something to bowl at in a must-win match. Lehmann’s nonchalant straight talking has been one of the reassuring elements for Finch. Whenever he has been fit — which hasn’t been always — he has been among runs and doing well for the team. After sitting out for the first two ODIs and watching his team go down, Finch hit the ball around the park in front of a packed Sunday house to score his eighth ODI hundred.

It was just what Australia needed after dull starts in the first two games. The top four hadn’t really sparkled, and the under-pressure middle order had wobbled around. After winning the toss on a batting pitch, Australia got the start they were looking for, courtesy Finch. The ball didn’t swing or seam, and it came on nicely to the bat, too. However, Australian openers David Warner and Finch were more cautious at the start, preferring to settle themselves in. For the first time in the series, Australia managed to have a decent 70-run opening partnership before Warner was bowled by Hardik Pandya.

For a 30-year-old who resembles a rugby player, Finch opened out with two boundaries to Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian spinners tried to vary their length but couldn’t find the right spot. The Holkar Stadium has been always a high scoring venue, the ball travels fast here and even the sixes come without much of an effort.

Chahal flighted and also varied his pace but never found the spin he got in the last two games. Finch used his power, and sometimes found the gaps. Even Kuldeep Yadav, the hat-trick boy from the second match at Eden, was targeted by Finch. In fact, he managed to read Indian spinners better than his team-mates have done thus far on the tour. He slammed a six and four, and swept hard to bring his magical figures.

The innings certainly meant a lot to the Australian side and it was clear more fire work would come once Finch crossed his milestone. His slammed two more sixes against Yadav but fell to the same bowler, giving a flat catch to Kedar Jadhav at deep mid-wicket. By then, however, he had provided Australia some firepower at the top. On the eve of the game, Australian opener Warner had said Finch brings lot of aggression, and he was proven right.

Another middle order wobble

However, Australia were guilty of their middle-order throwing wickets at regular intervals. They lost their captain Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell in quick succession — Smith mistimed to give a simple catch at long off to Jasprit Bumrah. Maxwell tried to use his feet against Chahal, but the legspinner bowled one wide that led to an easy stumping.

It was the third time in three matches Chahal has dismissed the dangerous Maxwell with a wide (or a widish) ball. Australia who were looking all set for big score could only manage 48 runs in their last seven overs. The wickets of Smith and Maxwell, when the total was 243, halted the progress.

