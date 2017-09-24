India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Aaron Finch’s heroics go in vain as India restrict Australia to 293/6

MS Dhoni stumped Glenn Maxwell for the second time in the series. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni stumped Glenn Maxwell for the second time in the series. (Source: AP)

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team restricted Australia to 293/5 in Indore in the third ODI of five-match series. Australian captain Steve Smith decided to bat first after winning the toss and his decision was well capitalised by the openers David Warner and Aaron Finch as the left-right batting combination compiled a total of 70 runs for the first wicket.

Warner though was cleaned by Hardik Pandya for 42 but the left-hander’s dismissal didn’t really affect the scoring rate as skipper Smith along with Finch scored 154 runs for the second wicket.

Aaron Finch scored 124 runs in Indore. (Source: AP) Aaron Finch scored 124 runs in Indore. (Source: AP)

After a steady stand of over 150 runs, Finch who notched up a century at Holkar Stadium departed for 124 on the penultimate delivery of the 38th over and was followed by Smith (63) at the end of 42nd over. Australia’s scoring rate dropped in a disappointing manner after the departure of the two batsmen. The visitors saw a failure with willow from their middle and lower order as they only managed to score 59 runs in last 10 overs at the cost of 4 wickets.

Glenn Maxwell who showed a glimpse of his aggression with the bat in the first ODI was undone cheaply for 5 by Yuzvendra Chahal for the third consecutive time in the series. This was the second instance when Maxwell was stumped out by Dhoni in this series. Later, Travis Head too failed to leave a mark and was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah for 4 and Australia were reduced to 275/6 from 224/2.

Steve Smith scored a half-century in Indore. (Source: AP) Steve Smith scored a half-century in Indore. (Source: AP)

Though Marcus Stoinis did try to show resistance as he scored 27 in 28 balls including a six and a boundary but he didn’t really get any support from the other end. Wicket-keeper batsman Peter Handscomb was sent back in the hut, courtesy a stunning catch by Manish Pandey at long off while Ashton Agar who came in at number 8 remained unbeaten on 9 in six balls that included a boundary.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd