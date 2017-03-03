India vs Australia, 2nd Test: With focus on the pitch, a look at how it has behaved in the past

The M Chinnaswamy stadium has only hosted three Test matches in seven years between 2010 and 2017. (Source: Express Archives) The M Chinnaswamy stadium has only hosted three Test matches in seven years between 2010 and 2017. (Source: Express Archives)

Bengaluru has since relatively lesser amount of Test matches since 2010. In fact in the intervening seven years between 2010 and 2017, only three matches have been played at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. It is important to note, though, that India have played quite a few away series in the that time.

The last Test to be played at Bengaluru was in 2015 when India hosted South Africa for the second of a four match series. The match could not come to a conclusion and was drawn mainly due to the number of times that it was interrupted by rains. India were going strong on it though, and had bowled out South Africa for just 214 runs. Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay then gave the hosts a strong start and it would have been a win for India had it not been for the incessant rains.

“Can’t win every toss,” is how MS Dhoni had to console himself and his team when India were playing New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy in 2012. This was before India embark on their tours of Australia and England where they would be absolutely trumped. Instead, the Bengaluru pitch served them well as was evident when Zaheer Khan let out a triumphant roar after dismissing Brendon McCullum in his very first over of the match. Incidentally, that was not the first over of the match overall as, unlike what was the usual case, it was Pragyan Ojha that had opened India’s attack. This match too had a few interruptions from the dark clouds.

Since almost all matches played at Bengaluru from 2010 were conducted at the time of monsoons, rain has played a part in making the match more interesting or stopping it altogether. This is something that won’t happen when India play Australia in the second of the four match Test series on Thursday. Curators are claiming this to be a slow turner and not the sandpit that was on offer at Pune. India have benefited from slow turners earlier but with the match being played in Match, one can expect the track to get trickier to bat on as the match progresses. Hence, the team that wins the toss, inherently have the advantage.

While the ICC had rated the Pune pitch as poor, Indian players like Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay maintained that it was their inability to adapt that led to their downfall. India can take hear from the fact that their bowling was a positive sign for them in the first Test. If they maintain consistency on that front and find their feet again in the fielding department, India are already half way through to exacting revenge on their crushing defeat.

