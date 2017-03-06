India vs Australia: Weather gods could play spoilsport in Bangalore

India lead Australia by 126 runs at stumps on Day 3. (Source: AP) India lead Australia by 126 runs at stumps on Day 3. (Source: AP)

Just as India turned a leaf in the series against Australia in the second Test in Bangalore, an unlikely element could prove to be their undoing – the weather. While rains are not a fixture for Bangalore at this time of the year, the weather gods turned on the faucet on Monday evening after play came to a close.

The weather is unlikely to get any better if the predictions are to be believed. Chances for rain are likely to increase in the afternoon on Tuesday but it is expected to be in short spells – if at all. However, things look bleak for the fifth day’s play with chances of rain in the morning and subsiding as day progresses.

This could prove to be a vital cog in India’s wheel just as they started to look good with the bat. Further, it would affect the surface too and make it tricky for the batsmen to figure from its current nature of uneven bounce. Moreover, it could be an important change for the Australia seamers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood with the latter already picking up three wickets.

At stumps on Day 3 of the second Test, India lead by 126 runs after whiping out Australia’s 87 run first innings lead. The credit for this would go to the unbeaten Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara who forged a partnership of 93 runs and have India at 213/4. Earlier, KL Rahul produced yet another strong knock to score 51 runs.

