India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Matt Renshaw engage in sledging, watch video

There is an intense battle going on between India and Australia in the second Test at Bengaluru. The heat is on and it is getting to the players. This was visible when the Indian players surrounded young Matt Renshaw, after he came in the way of Ashwin’s attempt to field a bowl and it allowed Steve Smith to get off the mark with a single. An annoyed R Ashwin and Virat Kohli rounded up the youngster and gave him an earful.

In the 21st over, after Ashwin had picked up Warner, Steve Smith got off the mark with a single. However, it was the way he got off that irked Ashwin and Kohli. As Smith nudged the ball back towards the bowler, Ashwin almost pushed Renshaw away as he tried to get around the ball and stop that push from Smith. He failed to do so and Smith was off the mark first ball.

This annoyed the bowler and the Indian fielders were all over Renshaw. Thankfully the umpire came in between and calmed things down. The crowd was also seen getting involved.

It may be recalled here that Australian skipper Steve Smith had asserted that his team won’t shy away from sledging and verbal battle in the upcoming four-match Test series against India.

Known for playing mind games, Australian vice-captain David Warner had also said that mental toughness was key to doing well in India. However, this time it was the other way around as the Indians are getting under the skin of Australian players.

Meanwhile, on the other end Steve Smith and Ishant Sharma had a go at each other, pulling faces between balls and really jawing off in an over-long exchange.

