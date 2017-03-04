India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli sees the funny side of Ajinkya Rahane dropping David Warner, watch video

Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: India had another ordinary outing at Bengalur but Virat Kohli seems unfazed. (Source: Twitter) Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: India had another ordinary outing at Bengalur but Virat Kohli seems unfazed. (Source: Twitter)

One of the many reasons for India’s poor showing in the first Test against Australia at Pune was the fielding. India dropped many catches including those of Australian skipper Steve Smith and that cost them a large chunk of the chances to come back in the match.

In the second Test, the batting performance in the first innings was nothing more than a repeat of what was seen at Pune. To be fair to the hosts, India didn’t get too many chances on the field when David Warner and Matt Renshaw came out for the Australians but for one and that was just a glimpse of what was a regular feature in Pune. It was the sixth over of the innings when Ishant Sharma was bowling to Warner. It was a length delivery that Warner nicked to gully. Ajinkya Rahane was the man standing there and he had to dive to his left. He did but the ball bounced out of his hand.

Captain Virat Kohli though, saw the funny side to it and was smiling as he threw the ball away. It wasn’t an easy catch but a chance nonetheless. David Warner is someone who can turn any opposition captain’s smiles to scowls.

