India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli dismisses Steve Smith’s pressure remark as ‘mind games’

Countering rival Australian captain Steve Smith’s assertion that India were under pressure due to an unexpected debacle in the series-opener, home skipper Virat Kohli asserted that he and his team are relaxed.

Smith, speaking to media on the eve of the second Test, said they were just one win away from reclaiming the series and the hosts must be feeling the heat since they are trailing.

“I think they will feel under a little bit of pressure. Obviously, going into this series, all I heard was 4-0 to them. So they’re one down and need to come back. We are one win away from the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Things can happen pretty quickly here. So we might be one or two sessions away from getting that back. I’m sure they’ll feel under a bit of pressure,” Smith said.

When asked about Smith’s views, Kohli laughed off the suggestions as “mind games.”

“Me? As a team? Does it look like (under pressure). I’m pretty relaxed. I’m happy. I’m smiling. It’s fine, those are his views. I think it’s time we focus on our skills more than what Australia is saying or preparing like. I know these minds games in these press conferences are something they’re very good at.”

“We are still going to play the cricket that we have played for the last two years and see where the series ends after the fourth game.”