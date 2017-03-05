India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Steve Smith’s unusual stance has everyone talking, watch video

Steve Smith’s unorthodox technique that has got him success against bowlers across the globe. (Source: AP) Steve Smith’s unorthodox technique that has got him success against bowlers across the globe. (Source: AP)

Every time Steve Smith takes stance before batting there is a ‘casual’ approach that you see. But that is what suits him the best as his technique is something in which he finds comfort. He may have attracted some criticism for it and did try to tweak a few things to stick the coaching manuals. But ultimately it is this unorthodox technique that has got him success against bowlers across the globe.

Initially, he was found wanting while defending deliveries on the off-stump. So, to counter that, he changed his premeditated move to go deeper in the crease towards his off stump. And now has a better understanding of where his off stump is.

This has resulted in his rich vein of form at the moment as he is not over-thinking and just going out there and performing at his best.

A deeper look at his technique shows that this technique is his own, in the way he shuffles across the stumps yet watches the ball. He plays the ball late but has a still head at the point of ball being released. This reveals that he has a strong foundation and wonderful eye.

The movement gives Smith more time and creates more options to play his shots and also allows him to play late. It also stops him from getting hit on the pads, a problem he had in the past years.

However, on Day 2 of the second Test in Bengaluru, Smith was unable to continue his purple patch as he was dismissed for 8 when he edged one delivery of Ravindra Jadeja.

