India vs Australia 2nd Test stats: Nathan Lyon the first bowler to take three seven-wicket hauls vs India in Tests

Nathan Lyon effected the dismissal of nearly the entire Indian batting line up. (Source: Reuters) Nathan Lyon effected the dismissal of nearly the entire Indian batting line up. (Source: Reuters)

Statistical analysis of the first day’s play of the second Test between India and Australia:

# India have been dismissed under 200 in three successive innings in Tests — 105 & 107 at Pune and 189 at Bengaluru. The last instance of less than 200 in consecutive innings at home was vs England in January 1977. In four consecutive innings, they had scored 155 & 181 at Kolkata and 164 & 83 at Chennai.

# Abhinav Mukund has recorded his first duck in Tests at home – his third overall. He had previously recorded one duck each vs West Indies at Roseau, Dominica and vs England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham – both in 2011.

# Since January 2015, nine pairs have opened for India in Tests. Just two century stands and five fifty-plus have been registered. Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan had shared a 283-run stand vs Bangladesh at Fatullah in June 2015 and 152 by Parthiv Patel and Lokesh Rahul vs England at Chennai in December 2016.

# In the last five Test innings, the opening pairs for India have scored 2 & 12 vs Bangladesh at Hyderabad; 26 & 10 vs Australia at Pune – all by Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul and 11 by Rahul and Mukund at Bangalore.

# Mukund has missed 56 successive Tests since playing his last Test (against England in July/August 2011) and the current Bangalore Test. Only Parthiv Patel (83) has missed more Test matches for India.

# Mukund has recorded batting average of 19.18 in 11 innings (six Tests) while aggregating 211 runs.

# Nathan Lyon has taken his tally of wickets to 58 at 30.62 runs apiece in 12 Tests, setting an Australian record for most wickets vs India, eclipsing the 53 (ave.31.98) in 12 Tests by Brett Lee. Richie Benaud (52), Glenn McGrath (51) & Mitchell Johnson (50) are the next three in the list of leading wicket-takers for Australia vs India.

# Lyon is the first bowler to take three seven-wicket hauls vs India in Tests — 7/94 at Delhi in 2012-13; 7 for 152 at Adelaide in 2014-15 and 8 for 50 at Bangalore in the present series. For the first time, he has captured eight wickets in an innings.

# Lyon’s figures of 8 for 50 are the best by an Australian bowler vs India, outstripping Jason Krejza’s figures of 8 for 215 at Nagpur in November 2008.

# Lyon’s superb figures are also the best by a visiting bowler in Tests in India, obliterating the 8 for 64 by South Africa’s Lance Klusener at Kolkata in November 1996.

# Overall, Lyon has recorded eight five-wicket hauls in Tests — against India four times and once each vs England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

# Lyon’s figures are the fifth best in a Test innings on India soil, behind the 10/74 by Anil Kumble vs Pakistan at Delhi in 1998-99; 9/69 by Jasu Patel vs Australia at Kanpur in 1959-60; 9/83 by Kapil Dev vs W.Indies at Ahmedabad in 1983-84 and 9/102 by Subhash Gupte vs W.Indies at Kanpur in 1958-59.

# Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli & Ajinkya Rahane have been dismissed by Lyon five times each — the most times any bowler has captured their wickets in Tests. James Anderson (England) also took Kohli's wicket five times. PTI Cor CM Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI)

