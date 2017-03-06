India vs Australia 2nd Test: Really disappointing to get starts but not convert into big ones, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul scored 51 runs in the second innings for India. (Source: PTI) KL Rahul scored 51 runs in the second innings for India. (Source: PTI)

It looked like KL Rahul will once again lead India’s rebuilding in the second innings, like he did in the first. Batting on 51, his second half-century of the match, Rahul went after a wide ball from Steve O’Keefe. It flew off the outside edge and Steve Smith, stationed at first slip, also flew. Air borne and parallel to the ground, Smith pulled off a stunning catch to get rid of Rahul, India’s second wicket to fall.

Rahul could not believe it. He was batting nicely and looked to play his shots with confidence. Apart from a couple of deliveries that troubled him, Rahul look to work most of them in the gaps. But he latter admitted that is was not easy batting on the pitch. On first day, he had scored 90. On third, he scored 51.

“No. Not much adjustment in this innings. It was a little easier (in the second innings) than the first innings, when the pitch was damp and that’s why it bounced a bit more. I’ve played a lot of cricket here, it’s my home and I know the third day is the best to bat,” said Rahul, who had played a lot of age-ground cricket in Bangalore.

Rahul also gave an insight about how the pitch will behave in the next two day, if the match extends that far. Explaining the pitch he said it will be keep low and expressed happiness at the partnerships.

“On the fourth day a few balls will keep down and a few will bounce up. So now we are really happy we got off to a good start and got good partnerships,” Rahul said.

“We went in with very clear intent to use our feet and rotate strike. That’s the only way we could put pressure back, because the fielders were back on the boundaries,” he added.

Rahul has been getting starts in the series and even a couple of time during the England series, but hasn’t converted them into big hundred. He said he was disappointed to not convert the starts into big scores.

“It’s has been really disappointing, getting start and not converting them, especially when the team needed me to stay out and get big runs. I tried to build from strength to strength and hopefully I can build on it moving forward too,” Rahul said.

India are 213/4 at stumps on day three and are leading Australia by 126 runs in the second innings. Thanks to an unbeaten 93-run stand between Pujara and Rahane, that India did not lose any wicket in the final session of play. Rahul hoped that India will have a chance in this game if they can add 100 more runs.

“Hopefully Rahane and Pujara can continue and get us a 100 more runs, that’ll be gold,” he said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd