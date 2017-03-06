India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja takes a sensational catch in the deep, watch video

Ravindra Jadeja bowled least overs but took six wickets. Ravindra Jadeja bowled least overs but took six wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja may have bowled the least number of overs in the Australian innings but has always made his presence felt on the field. After his three wickets on day two, the spinner added three more on the third day to finish with 6 wickets for 63 runs. Not only he helped India bowl out Australia for 276 runs after taking his second six wicket haul, Jadeja also made sure he contributes with his fielding.

R Ashwin was bowling a new over and Mitchell Starc, overnight batsman, went for a slog sweep over mid-wicket. He failed to connect it properly and managed to get more height than distance.

Australia were resuming at 237 for the loss of six wickets. Starc and Matthew Wade were looking for quick runs. The slog went towards square leg and in the air. Jadeja was stationed at that position.

Just when it looked like the ball will sail over his head as he was inside the boundary ropes, Jadeja made a leap in the air and plucked the catch and dismissed Starc.

The dismissal opened up the Australia tail and Jadeja picked the final three wickets including that of Wade and Nathan Lyon leg-before in the same over and Josh Hazlewood’s wicket in his next over.

Jadeja spinner has taken 57 wickets in the on-going home season and this was his second best bowling figures in an innings.

