Nathan Lyon smashes records during his spell of 8/50 against India on Day 1 of second Test

Of the ten wickets that fell on Day 1, eight belonged to Nathan Lyon. (Source: PTI) Of the ten wickets that fell on Day 1, eight belonged to Nathan Lyon. (Source: PTI)

Nathan Lyon dominated the stats on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy stadium. Of the ten wickets that fell on Day 1, eight belonged to the off-spinner. He bowled 22.2 overs to claim his scalps, giving 50 runs, as if that matters. His figures are the best by any visiting bowler in India and the fifth best by any bowler following Anil Kumble’s 10-wicket haul and the niners taken by Jasubhai Patel, Kapil Dev and Subhash Gupta.

Needless to say this was his best haul in Test matches. Nathan Lyon’s 8/50 is also the sixth-best by an Australian in Tests, sitting beneath Arthur Mailey (9-121), Glenn McGrath (8-24 and 8-38), Frank Laver (8-31) and Albert Trott (8-43). He has also raced past Brett Lee’s figure of 53 wickets to become Australia’s highest wicket taker in India with 58. Day 1 of the second Test was also the fifth time that he dismissed Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. He also bundled out all those who have contributed to India reaching 600-plus totals and the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha and Karun Nair all fell cheaply to Nathan Lyon.

Like O’Keefe before him, Lyon took the Indian batting line up that looked formidable despite the bashing it received in Pune, and shredded it apart. He took the last five wickets for just 10 runs inside 38 balls. Even after all these stats, Lyon’s astonishing spell is best described in wicket keeper Matthew Wade’s words, “Nice Garry!”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd