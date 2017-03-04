India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Nathan Lyon makes Virat Kohli his bunny again, scalps Indian skipper for the fifth time

Apart from his troubles with judging deliveries, Kohli now faces an unlikely nemesis on his path to success in the form Nathan Lyon. (Source: Twitter) Apart from his troubles with judging deliveries, Kohli now faces an unlikely nemesis on his path to success in the form Nathan Lyon. (Source: Twitter)

As team India aims to bounce back against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series, Virat Kohli’s performance with the bat will be crucial for the team’s success. However, Kohli once again failed to make an impact as he was dismissed for 12 by Nathan Lyon.

Apart from his troubles with judging deliveries in this series, Kohli now faces an unlikely nemesis on his path to success in the form Nathan Lyon.

Statistics reveal that after bagging Kohli’s wicket on day one of the second Test, Lyon has now managed to get him out for the fifth time in his career. The only other bowler to match this feat has been James Anderson. While Lyon might not be a great spinner of the ball, it is his variations in bounce that Kohli has struggled to deal with.

In the 34th over when Nathan Lyon tossed up a delivery outside off, Kohli tried to covered his stumps and tried to leave it. The ball did not spin much, kept low and Kohli got rapped on the pads and was given out. A visibly surprised Kohli consulted Rahul for the review and went for it, but it was of no avail and Kohli had to walk back.

As he departed India were in a spot of bother at 89/3.

After a disappointing tour of Sri Lanka last year, Lyon spot in the side was in a bit of doubt and he was asked work on his variations and reinvent his bowling. It seems he has put in a lot of work and is now troubling the best batsman in the world.

In the previous Test in Pune where O’Keefe grabbed all the headlines with 12 wickets Lyon was seen providing an able support at the other end. Now in the second Test, Lyon has already bagged three out of the first five wickets to fall in two sessions of day one.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd