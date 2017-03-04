India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Nathan Lyon gets lion share of wickets, bags 8/50

Australia’s Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India’s captain Virat Kohli. (Source: Reuters) Australia’s Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India’s captain Virat Kohli. (Source: Reuters)

Nathan Lyon’s debut in 2011 against Sri Lanka, saw him pick up a five-wicket haul. On Saturday Lyon bagged five again when he bowled another of his conventional off-spinning delivery to bag Wriddhiman Saha’s wicket. Throughout the day, Lyon got the ball to turn routinely as he kept troubling the batsmen and at the end of the innings he turned out to be the wrecker-in-chief with a fantastic spell of 8/50 in just 22 overs.

Like most foreign spinners on Indian soil, Lyon was supposed to be targeted by the home side’s star-studded batting line-up. However, he has managed to get the better of them with the subtle changes that he has brought about in his bowling. And as the game progressed, Lyon went from strength to strength and picked up wickets at regular intervals.

En-route to his tally of eight wickets in the innings, Nathan Lyon became the leading wicket taker for Australia against India with 55 wickets. He overtook Brett Lee (53) and Richie Benaud(52). His figures (8/50) are also the sixth best by any Australian bowler.

Nathan Lyon is also the fifth visiting spinner to take a fifer in Bangalore & on all the previous instances the visitors went on to win the Test. Others bowlers featuring in this elite list are Iqbal Qasim, Tauseef Ahmed, N Boje, D Kaneria feature in the list.

Lyon this session Incredible grouping. Varied pace. Took wicket. pic.twitter.com/5Z61ckD9iN — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) 4 March 2017

But this is not the first time that Lyon has troubled the Indian batsmen. In the last two series against Australia he has been a consistent threat despite being taken for runs. In 2014, at Adelaide Oval he had picked up six wickets in 10 overs to finish with seven for the innings and 12 for the match.

Some of his best spells have come against India:

Adelaide, 2014 7-152 v India

Delhi, 2013 7-94 v India.

