India vs Australia 2nd Test: Nathan Lyon 8/50, India 189 on Day 1 in Bangalore

Ajinkya Rahane was stumped cheaply when he charged a Nathan Lyon delivery. (Source: Reuters) Ajinkya Rahane was stumped cheaply when he charged a Nathan Lyon delivery. (Source: Reuters)

The Indian scorecard for Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia is quite a peculiar one to see. At the top of it is KL Rahul with 90 runs to his name. At the bottom is India’s final score, 189. Rahul’s score hence, looks an extraordinary one; even more so when you consider the numbers that are against the names of his team mates.

Because after him, only one man has scored more than 20 runs. That man is Karun Nair at no. 6 with 26. He is followed by Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, both on 17. Captain Virat Kohli has the fourth highest score and that is 12. Only five players have got into two figures in this innings and Nathan Lyon sweeps the rest of the stats. In fact, in this series, the positive stats continue to belong to the visitors so far.

On a wicket that was offering sharp turn and encouraging bounce as the day went by, Lyon ripped through the India innings. In the 22.2 overs that he bowled, he claimed the wickets of eight Indian batsmen including those of Kohli, Pujara, Rahane, Saha and finally KL Rahul. He is on a hat trick when he comes out to bowl next as Rahul and Ishant Sharma fell off successive deliveries.

Much has been made of the way the Indian batting line up collapsed in Pune. In Bangalore, they managed to make 189, which may seen as an improvement but only a hopeless optimist can find anything positive in that. The most glaring feature of their collapses has been their inability to judge the turn that Lyon brought in and O’Keefe had in Pune. Virat Kohli was dismissed once again on Day 1 for taking one to the pads after misjudging an off-break from Lyon.

That not only led to India losing their best batsman but also a review that Kohli generously took. He was plumb as the replays showed and started walking before the umpire communicated the decision. Before this match, Kohli said that the Pune defeat was good for India as they could concentrate on a few things that was otherwise ignored during the unbeaten run. If Australia get a good lead and India repeat this performance in the second innings, Kohli and his men might be in for another educational experience.

In reply, Australia were off to a solid start. Except a couple of close shouts and a dropped chance, the visitors were in complete control of proceedings. When umpire called for stumps, the Steve Smith-led unit was comfortably placed at 40/0, trailing India’s total by 149 runs.

Brief scores: India 189 (KL Rahul 90, Lyon 8/50). Australia 40/0 (Warner 23*, Renshaw 15*)

