India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Shoulder injury rules Murali Vijay out of second Test

Murali Vijay injured himself in Pune when he had dived on his outstretched arm. (Source: AP) Murali Vijay injured himself in Pune when he had dived on his outstretched arm. (Source: AP)

Indian opener Murali Vijay, was ruled out on the morning of the second Test against Australia in Bengaluru on Saturday. This was due to an injury that Vijay had suffered in Pune when he had dived on his arm during the opening Test in Pune. He hurt his shoulder in the process. Abhinav Mukund replaced him to join K L Rahul for opening duties. Mukund and Rahul will be India’s eighth different opening pair in the last 12 months.

However, Mukund failed make any desired impact as he was dismissed for a duck. He still has got a second lease of life (second innings) and will look to make most of it.

It may be recalled here that Vijay had suffered another shoulder injury while fielding during the final Test against England in Chennai in December. There again, Vijay had injured his left shoulder while fielding at backward point during the second session.

In the recent past Vijay has had a few bouts of injury and its time he gets it sorted. Last year he was hit on his thumb in the opening match in Antigua, has been ruled out of the second Test against the West Indies at the Sabina Park in Kingston.

Meanwhile, in another change to the team line-up, India also recalled Karun Nair to strengthen the batting unit. Nair replaced off-spinner Jayant Yadav. He has not played since scoring an unbeaten 303 in the final Test against England in Chennai in December.

Taking advantage of the changes, Australia will look to put in more pressure on the hosts and go 2-0 up in the series, which will allow them to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

