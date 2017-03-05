India vs Australia: Matt Renshaw, Shaun Marsh earn Australia hard-fought lead on Day 2

It was a hard-fought day for India in the field. (Source: Reuters) It was a hard-fought day for India in the field. (Source: Reuters)

Before the second Test, Virat Kohli said the ‘intent’ would be back for India when they take the field in Bangalore and the performance won’t be as disastrous as it was in Pune. Then after Day 1, KL Rahul said R Ashwin could be as effective as Nathan Lyon was in his eight wickets on Saturday. But if Day 2, on Sunday, is any indication, the intent is arguably there but Ashwin wasn’t as effective as the Australia off-spinner – far from it. Ashwin bowled short spells and long spells, got the ball to spin viciously in the first hour itself to create plenty of doubt in the mind of the visiting batsmen and got some bounce too. But overall, the end result in terms of the most crucial element – wickets – was just one wicket and that was the first of the day.

Elsewhere, Ravindra Jadeja was barely given the ball by Kohli. He wasn’t extended the ball for a lengthy period and patience was limited as the Rajput took the red ball. He bowled 16 overs to add to his one from Saturday which is lesser than that of Ashwin (41 overs), Umesh Yadav (24 overs) and Ishant Sharma (23 overs). Despite this, Jadeja ended the second day’s proceedings with the most wickets for India. His figures at the end read 17-1-49-3.

On the other end, with the willow, Australia had to fight it out at many instances with the pitch creating plenty of confusion. Sometimes the spin, sometimes the bounce and sometimes low bounce to the seamers. And yet, Australia applied very well, something that can’t be said for India in the five days in this series, and fought their way to close of play. At stumps, Australia were 237/6 and lead by 48 runs. This is first time India have conceded a first innings lead after batting first at home since 2012 against England and only the fifth time since 2005.

Matt Renshaw (60) and Shaun Marsh (66) hit fighting fifties to keep the Indian bowlers toiling and then, in the end, fell cheaply. Where Renshaw fell to a Jadeja delivery that outspin him on the leg side and was immediately stumped by Wriddhiman Saha, Marsh fell prey to Umesh Yadav with a lazy shot that was an easy take for Karun Nair at short midwicket. The visiting side had three fifty run stands comprising the David Warner-Renshaw, Renshaw-Marsh and Marsh-Wade. This in comparison to India who could only muster a top partnership of 38 runs.

India had the momentum as they approached the Tea break with perfect example of the uneven pitch a ball prior. Ishant Sharma steamed in and had Mitchell Marsh rocked dead-on for an 11 ball duck. Umpire raised his finger and the Indian team and the crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium were hoping for a turn in fortunes in the final session – which wasn’t the case to be.

