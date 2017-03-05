India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2: What’s happening right now

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2: David Warner and Matt Renshaw opened Australia’s batting effort. (Source: PTI) India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2: David Warner and Matt Renshaw opened Australia’s batting effort. (Source: PTI)

On the first day of the second Test against Australia, drama unfolded from the first session itself as India won the toss, elected to bat first and then once more collapsed like nine pins

The performer of the day was off-spinner Nathan Lyon who ended up with career-best figures of 8 for 50 as India were bundled out for a paltry 189. In the process, Lyon also surpassed Brett Lee to become Australia’s highest wicket-taker against India in Test matches. He right now has 58 wickets against India.

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2

On what proved to be another dodgy track, India’s last five wickets fell for only 15 runs in 9.3 overs after they were 174 for five at one stage. A gritty 90 from opener Lokesh Rahul was the lone bright spot in the embarrassing collapse. At stumps, Australia were comfortably placed at 40 for no loss. David Warner and Matt Renshaw were batting on 23 and 15 respectively.

The batting performance of India was quite similar to that of Pune with KL Rahul steering the ship at one end while wickets fell at regular intervals on the other. Rahul batted for 205 deliveries hitting nine boundaries with Karun Nair (26) being the only other batsman to cross an individual score of 20. His innings was an example of how to tackle Lyon. There were times he waited for the turn and played late.

Meanwhile, Steven O’ Keefe, who grabbed headlines in the first Test, did his bit and kept things tight from one end to allow Lyon to hunt his preys down. For India, the highlights were that Rahane’s torrid time with the bat against spin continued while skipper Kohli made a massive error in judgement against Nathan Lyon.

