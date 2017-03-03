India vs Australia, 2nd Test: David Warner wouldn’t have expected such reaction as he went for a walk, watch video

David Warner stepped on to the streets of Bangalore with his daughter and wife. (Source: Twitter) David Warner stepped on to the streets of Bangalore with his daughter and wife. (Source: Twitter)

Indian cricketers are accustomed to the frenzy that follows them when they set foot in public. It gets even more manic when the players are from the national team setup. However, Australia’s David Warner seems to have forgotten that bit of info as he stepped out from his Bengaluru hotel with wife Candice, daughter Ivy and what looked to be a member of the hotel staff.

Just as Warner stepped out, he was recognised by some people in the street who want to get a picture clicked with the travelling member of the Australian cricket team who are in the country as part of the four-match Test series. As the Aussie batsman, who plays for Hyderabad in the IPL, happily obliged with some pictures and shake of the hands, Ivy wasn’t left pleased.

The little one wandered a bit before noticing her father was mobbed by some unknown faces and her mother was busy shooting this moment on camera. A clearly irritated Ivy took out a tic-tac from her mouth and threw it away.

The original tweet from Candice had the caption: “When @davidwarner31 steps out of the hotel and tries to take Ivy for a walk, next minute.” In reply, David noticed his daughter’s anger and took a laugh at the events. “Ivy not happy she was brushed haha. Threw her tic tac”

When @davidwarner31 steps out of the hotel and tries to take Ivy for a walk, next minute. 😃🇮🇳 #FANLOVE #bangalore pic.twitter.com/L9LmoWtL1d — Candice Warner (@CandyFalzon) 3 March 2017

Ivy not happy she was brushed haha. Threw her tic tac😂😂@CandyFalzon http://t.co/4HI02SqOhg — David Warner (@davidwarner31) 3 March 2017

Warner’s focus later in the day returned back to the field of play as Australia put finishing touches to their practice ahead of the second Test against India in Bengaluru on Saturday. The visitors lead the series 1-0.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd