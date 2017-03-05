Bishan Singh Bedi critical of Ishant Sharma making faces at Steve Smith

Ishant Sharma and the Indian team were constantly having verbal battles with Steve Smith. (Source: PTI) Ishant Sharma and the Indian team were constantly having verbal battles with Steve Smith. (Source: PTI)

The verbal side of the India-Australia Test cricket rivalry was on full display on Sunday. It was Day 2 of the second Test between the two sides at Bengaluru. India were defending a total of just 189 and so it was imperative that they dismiss Australia as early as possible. That meant that they had to put as much pressure as they could on the Aussie skipper Steve Smith, who is also arguably their best batsman.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was constantly chatting with Smith throughout the latter’s stay at the crease. Ishant Sharma joined in and was imitating Smith’s characteristic body movements that he makes before taking stance. He then started making faces and Kohli and the rest of the Indian fielders joined in by laughing hysterically. Although the commentators and the crowd loved that alongwith, a few took offence to that fearing for the sanctity of the gentleman’s game. Former spinner Bishan Singh Bedi was one of them. “As it is verbal banters r bad enough-now they r getting ‘facial’ too-all very ugly stuff-Crkt cn do w/out!Let contest btw bat/ball flourish! (sic.)” said Bedi in a tweet.

As it is verbal banters r bad enough-now they r getting ‘facial’ too-all very ugly stuff-Crkt cn do w/out!Let contest btw bat/ball flourish! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) 5 March 2017

Bedi may be in a minority as almost all other reactions to the day’s proceedings showed that the exchange added more colour to the match. Smith, for his part, seemed pretty unfazed. Even when Ishant was making faces, Smith just shrugged and smiled back. But his stay on the pitch didn’t last long as he was dismissed on eight by Ravindra Jadeja.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd