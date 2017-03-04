Ajinkya Rahane’s woeful run at home, under spin continues

Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane’s place in the Indian team will be under further scrutiny after his dismissal on Day 1. (Source: Reuters) Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane’s place in the Indian team will be under further scrutiny after his dismissal on Day 1. (Source: Reuters)

Ajinkya Rahane’s poor show at home continued and once again, it was the spin that undid him. It was the 47th over of the first day of the second Test between India and Australia at Bengaluru. Nathan Lyon jogged in for his third ball on a track that was getting juicier for the spinners. Rahane, under the scanner recently for a slew of poor performances, was at the crease with KL Rahul at the other end. The formidable Indian batting line up was once again tottering but these two had provided some stability. It was imperative that they bat long and deep.

But, it was not to be – largely due to a less than average shot from the usually technically reliable Rahane. Lyon bowled that third ball straight and Rahane expected it to turn. He came down the pitch and completely missed it. Matthew Wade, who was behind the stumps fumbled, but Rahane was so far out that the former managed to get the ball back and take off the bails.

“There is no question of dropping Rahane. He has scored really well, he has been extremely successful over the last couple of years. In terms of team composition we still haven’t discussed on that. All 16 are available,” India coach Anil Kumble had said before the match. But it seems the rope might just be running out now.

This was the 11th time that Rahane was dismissed by a spinner this season. Ever since Karun Nair replaced him for the fifth Test in Chennai against England and scored a triple century, questions have been raised over Rahane’s ability to bounce back from the patchy form that he has found himself in. This match might be a crucial turning point for him and he has not done himself any favours with this dismissal.

