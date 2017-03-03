India vs Australia 2nd Test: Ahead of second Test, India sharpen their fielding skills, watch video

Virat Kohli’s men enter the Test facing a situation they have seldom faced this home season. (Source: Facebook) Virat Kohli’s men enter the Test facing a situation they have seldom faced this home season. (Source: Facebook)

The Indian cricket team seem to be leaving no stone unturned as they prepare for the second Test against Australia in Bengaluru. Having been swept away by the visitors at Pune, Virat Kohli’s men enter the Test facing a situation they have seldom faced this home season.

While Virat Kohli’s cheap dismissals in both innings at Pune were vital for Australia to win the match, Cheteshwar Pujara was just as important for India. In fact, in a similar situation against England in 2012, Pujara managed a double century in the first Test and a century in the second. But, as was the case with almost every Indian batsman against Australia in Pune, Pujara hardly had an impact on the score card.

While the Pune pitch had played a big role in the collapse of the otherwise destructive Indian batting line up, questions were also raised on the hosts’ fielding efforts. India dropped Australian captain Steve Smith on multiple ocassions on his way to his 18th Test century last time out. It seems that is what they are working to improve according to a video that has been put out on the Indian Cricket Team Facebook page.

India’s unbeaten run in Test matches was finally broken when they suffered a crushing 333 run defeat to Australia at Pune. India only managed 105 and 107 in their two innings, both which are lesser than what Smith scored alone. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for a rare duck in the first innings and scored only 13 in the second. If there was any positive take away for India in the first Test, it was Umesh Yadav’s spell. The pacer took four wickets in 12 overs in Australia’s first innings.

