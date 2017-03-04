India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Abhinav Mukund makes Test team in over five years

Abhinav Mukund came in as a backup option for the one-off Test against Bangladesh. Abhinav Mukund came in as a backup option for the one-off Test against Bangladesh.

Abhinav Mukund who represents Tamil Nadu in the domestic cricket has been selected for the first time in a Test team in over five years. His last Test was against England in 2011 in Nottingham with the left handed batsman scoring 0 and 3 runs in the two innings and having a forgetful early career in the longest format of the game. In the five Tests played by Mukund he could only muster a total of 211 runs with a highest of 62 runs against West Indies in 2011 itself. In the process, he has a rather poor average of 21.10.

Even before his 20th birthday, Mukund had to his name a triple-century, hundreds on his Ranji and Irani Trophy debut and a quadruple-century stand with Murali Vijay – the batsman who he replaced for the second Test against Australia in Bangalore.

In recent matches, Mukund scored 16 runs for India A against Bangladesh in the tour warm up game. And then in the first Test between India and Australia, in Pune, the Chennai-born 27-year-old had a forgetful time as he let go of two guilt-edge chances that would have had Steve Smith dismissed early as against his eventual score of 109 runs. The big knock allowed Australia to pile on the pressure and go on to win the opening Test by 333 runs and inflict first defeat on the hosts this domestic season.

Prior to that, Mukund scored 99 and 67 in top scores for Tamil Nadu against Gujarat and Punjab in the Ranji Trophy. In first class cricket, he’s scored 8,548 runs with a top score of 300-unbeaten at an average of 48.56. He’s got 26 hundreds and 30 fifties to help his CV even further.

