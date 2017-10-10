India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli out for a duck, his first in 47 T20I innings

Virat Kohli was out for a duck against Australia in second T20I in Guwahati. Virat Kohli was out for a duck against Australia in second T20I in Guwahati.

India captain Virat Kohli experienced a rare failure with the bat after he was dismissed for a second-ball duck against Australia in Guwahati. It was the first instance of Kohli getting out for a duck in T20Is.

Playing only his second T20I game, Jason Behrendorff removed Kohli with a caught and bowled after he tried to play a good-length delivery across the line but failed to execute the shot. It hit him on the pads and popped in the air. Behrendroff ran forward and caught the ball safely. Initially, it appeared to be an LBW but the UltraEdge showed a spike and the Indian skipper was out caught and bowled.

Virat has extracted 47 innings before getting out for zero in a T20I match, most by any player. Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik follows him with 40 innings to his name while Yuvraj Singh is third in the list with 39. Behrendorff returned with figures of 4/21 in four overs while India were reduced to 61/5 in 10 overs.

Earlier, Australia’s stand-in skipper David Warner opted to bowl first after winning the toss and his troops responded well as they pushed the hosts on backfoot in Guwahati. India are presently leading the three-match T20I series 1-0. Behrendorff’s dismissals included the likes of Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Manish Pandey and Shikhar Dhawan.

Rohit was the first one to go back in the hut after he was trapped in front of the stumps for 8 by Behrendorff on the fourth delivery of the first over. Captain Kohli followed his deputy just after two deliveries after failing to open his account.

Manish Pandey tried to steady things for the home side along with Kedar Jadhav but his stay became a brief one after edging a length delivery to give a sitter to Tim Paine behind the stumps. Pandey was out for 6. Dhawan was the fourth victim for left-handed pacer as he came down the track and tried to go over mid off but only mis-timed his shot completely and was caught by Warner who took a blinder after running back to dismiss the Indian batsman for two.

