India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Twitterati hails Australia’s efforts in comprehensive win

Australia level the three-match T20I series after beating India in the second clash by 8 wickets in Guwahati.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 10, 2017 10:46 pm
India vs Australia, Australia tour India 2017, David Warner, Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Jason Behrendorff, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Australia beat India by 8 wickets in second T20I. (Source: AP)
Australia level the three-match T20I series after beating India in the second clash by 8 wickets in Guwahati. Chasing a paltry 119 Australia were off to a dismal start after losing openers Aaron Finch and stand-in skipper David Warner early in Guwahati but Travis Head and Moises Henriques showed resistance as the duo stitched an unbeaten stand of 109 runs for third wicket to seal the win for visitors. Earlier, Australia rode on four-for from Jason Behrendorff to bowl out India for 118 in 20 overs. Behredroff who was playing only second T20I scalped the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey and Shikhar Dhawan. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa too chipped in with a couple of wickets in the innings. He first deceived MS Dhoni who was stumped out by Tim Paine and then cleaned up Kedar Jadhav. Jadhav failed to read a googly from Zampa that came into the right-hander to dismantle the woodwork behind him. Here’s what experts have to say about Australia’s win.

 

 

 

 

 

 

