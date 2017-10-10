India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Twitterati hails Australia’s efforts in comprehensive win

Australia beat India by 8 wickets in second T20I. (Source: AP) Australia beat India by 8 wickets in second T20I. (Source: AP)

Australia level the three-match T20I series after beating India in the second clash by 8 wickets in Guwahati. Chasing a paltry 119 Australia were off to a dismal start after losing openers Aaron Finch and stand-in skipper David Warner early in Guwahati but Travis Head and Moises Henriques showed resistance as the duo stitched an unbeaten stand of 109 runs for third wicket to seal the win for visitors. Earlier, Australia rode on four-for from Jason Behrendorff to bowl out India for 118 in 20 overs. Behredroff who was playing only second T20I scalped the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey and Shikhar Dhawan. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa too chipped in with a couple of wickets in the innings. He first deceived MS Dhoni who was stumped out by Tim Paine and then cleaned up Kedar Jadhav. Jadhav failed to read a googly from Zampa that came into the right-hander to dismantle the woodwork behind him. Here’s what experts have to say about Australia’s win.

Drooping shoulders is a thing of the past in Indian cricket. Thanks to Virat Kohli.#IndvAus — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 10 October 2017

Bhuvi is simply brilliant. All heart and one of the most underrated bowlers in the world. Always a captains delight.#IndvAus — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 10 October 2017

Well played Australia, Congrats on the 8 wicket victory #INDvAUS 2nd T20I ,the Series stands at 1-1. Hard luck #TeamIndia — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 10 October 2017

Congratulations Australia on a comprehensive victory. Outplayed India in all departments.

Well done Behrendroff and @Mozzie21 #INDvAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 10 October 2017

Top decision to move Henriques to no 3. Warner has done it before at Sunrisers. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 10 October 2017

