India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: David Warner takes a stunning catch to send Shikhar Dhawan back to the hut, watch video

David Warner takes a stunning catch to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan. David Warner takes a stunning catch to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan.

Australia stand-in skipper David Warner took a stunning catch while running back to dismiss his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Shikhar Dhawan for 2 in the second T20I in Guwahati. After being put into bat first by Warner, India had a dismal start to the game as they were reduced to 2/8 in the very first over of the match by Jason Behrendorff. The dismissals included the likes of Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli.

Adding to India’s misery, the home side lost Manish Pandey too when the team score read 16 and the right-hander was followed by Dhawan to leave India tottering at 4/27. Dhawan came down the track and took the aerial route on the third delivery of fifth over but mis-timed his shot completely.

Warner ran backwards and grabbed a blinder to send Dhawan back in the hut. India were later bundled out for 118 in 20 overs. Behrendorff returned with figures of 4/21 in four overs in Guwahati while leg-spinner Adam Zampa scalped couple of wickets in the innings. He first deceived MS Dhoni who was stumped out by Tim Paine and then cleaned up Kedar Jadhav.

Jadhav failed to read a googly from Zampa that came into the right-hander to dismantle the woodwork behind him.

Australia too didn’t start the proceedings well as they lost openers Warner and Aaron Finch early in the chase but Travis Head and Moises Henriques showed resistance. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is presently leading the three-match series 1-0. They earlier defeated Steve Smith’s side 4-1 in five-match ODI series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd