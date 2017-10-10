India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Australia were ‘much better’ than India, says Virat Kohli

Moises Henriques saw Australia through to the finish line. (Source: PTI) Moises Henriques saw Australia through to the finish line. (Source: PTI)

Indian captain Virat Kohli conceded that Australia were “much better” than his side in Guwahati. India fell to a comprehensive 8-wicket loss in the second T20I and much of it was engineered by Jason Behrendorff taking four wickets in the first six overs. “Not the performance we wished for,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation, “Australia were much better on the day.”

Behrendorff took the wickets of Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the very first over of the match after conceding two boundaries off the initial three balls to the latter. “The ball to Rohit [from Behrendorff] was pretty good. He bowled in good areas, he was pretty tight, credit to him, getting wickets with the new ball and they built on that very well,” said Kohli. The Indian captain, though, believes that Australia would have found the going difficult if it wasn’t for Moises Henriques and Travis Head taking advantage of the dew, something that India failed to do.

“I don’t think we were good enough with the bat. The wicket was bit sticking to start,” said Kohli. “It was difficult for them as well, but after the dew set in, they got away.” India were bowled out for 118 and Australia started the chase on a shaky note, losing the wickets of captain David Warner and Aaron Finch early on.

Warner said that them getting off to a good start was important and Behredorff provided just that. “As I said at the toss, we had to bowl well and start well,” said Warner, “And Dorff bowling there, taking four for in his first real spell. Really fantastic. he’s got the height, the bounce and the swing. He’s from Perth. He was really fantastic.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd