India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Online Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I, IND vs AUS T20 live TV coverage

India vs Australia 2nd T20 international in Guwahati. (AP Photo) India vs Australia 2nd T20 international in Guwahati. (AP Photo)

India vs Australia T20I series will continue with the second T20 international in Guwahati. The match offers an opportunity for Australia to bounce back in the series and level it and for India, it is a chance to wrap up the series by winning the second consecutive game. The first T20 international in Ranchi was affected by rain by India won the game by nine-wicket via DLS. Australia were 118/8 in 18.4 overs when rain arrived and the match could only resume with a possible play of six more overs. India were set a revised target of just 48 runs from six overs. India lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma before winning the game and taking a 1-0 lead in the series. The game in Guwahati could also be affected by rain but most likely, we can get a full match.

When is India vs Australia 2nd T20 international?

India vs Australia 2nd T20 international will be played on Monday, October 09, 2017. This will be the second match of the three-match T20 international series.

Where is the India vs Australia 2nd T20 international?

India vs Australia 2nd T20 international will be played at Barsapara Stadium/ACA Stadium in Guwahati. This is the first international game that will be played at this ground.

What time does India vs Australia 2nd T20 international begin?

India vs Australia 2nd T20 international will begin at 07:00 PM IST (1330 hrs GMT) since it is a day-night fixture. IND vs AUS T20 will be played in Guwahati and will be played under lights. The toss of IND vs AUS 2nd T20 will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia 2nd T20 international live?

India vs Australia 2nd T20 international will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from 06:00 PM IST including the pre-match show.

How do I live stream India vs Australia 2nd T20 international?

India vs Australia 2nd T20 international will be live streamed on HotStar but for scores and commentary, you can follow IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd