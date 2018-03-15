India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Pooja Vastrakar breaks shackles and scoreboard, watch video

Pooja Vastrakar has impressed in the two ODIs that India have played against Australia so far. (Source: BCCI.tv screenshot) Pooja Vastrakar has impressed in the two ODIs that India have played against Australia so far. (Source: BCCI.tv screenshot)

Pooja Vastrakar has been making waves in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. She scored 51 in the first match and thus helped India crawl over the 200-run mark and in the second, her 30-run knock helped provide some resistance against a dominant Australian side. India lost both the matches but Vastrakar gave the powers that be at Vadodara a reason to rethink the location of the scoreboard.

It was the 40th over of the game and Jess Jonassen was the bowler. She tossed it up and Vastrakar made no mistake in making the most of it. The front foot came forward and she slogged it over midwicket. The ball cleared the boundary and landed squarely on the face of the scoreboard and all the figures and statistics on it were destroyed simply because the numbers fell down by the sheer force of the impact. Jonassen walked back with a smile on her face.

VIDEO: Pooja Vastrakar’s six leaves scoreboard in tatters.

She smashed a Jess Jonassen delivery in the 2nd ODI at Baroda so hard that it landed on the manual scoreboard leaving it in a big mess #INDvAUS – http://t.co/sKeun1YJhB — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) 15 March 2018

India have had a rather miserable series so far. They lost the first match by eight wickets and the second by 60 runs. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have thus lost the three-match series and the third will be a battle of pride for the World Cup finalists. India would then be facing England and Australia in a tri-series following this series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd