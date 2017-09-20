India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Online Streaming: When is India vs Australia ODI, where is IND vs AUS ODI, live TV coverage

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Online streaming: India lead the five-match ODI series 1-0. India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Online streaming: India lead the five-match ODI series 1-0.

The Indian cricket team took a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series after winning the first ODI by 26 runs in a rain-curtailed contest. The second ODI, to be played in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens, could well be hit by rain as well with dark clouds hovering above the city on Tuesday. The weather prediction for Thursday also has rain in the horizon in the evening. In the first ODI, Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and a well-anchored knock by MS Dhoni, helped India win the match by 26 runs in the rain-affected match in Chennai. With MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya in great form with the bat and have delivered the goods in Sri Lanka and now did so in Chennai. Meanwhile the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal was effective and did the job in folding Australia’s innings. On the other hand, Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa looked helpless for the visitors including going for 24 runs off Pandya. Australia will be playing their first ODI game at Eden Gardens after 2003.

When is India vs Australia 2nd one-day international?

The India vs Australia 2nd one-day international will be played on Thursday, September 21, 2017. This will be the second match of the five-match ODI series.

Where is the India vs Australia 2nd one-day international?

India vs Australia 2nd one-day international will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The last match played at Eden Gardens was between India and England, where the hosts lost the match by five runs.

What time does the India vs Australia 2nd one-day international begin?

The first ball in India vs Australia 2nd one-day international, will be bowled at 1330 hrs IST (08:00 GMT) on Thursday. Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball – 13:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia 2nd one-day international live?

India vs Australia 2nd one-day international will be broadcast live on Star sports network from 1300 hrs IST.

How do I Live stream India vs Australia 2nd one-day international?

You can follow India vs Australia second one-day international with scores and commentary on IndianExpress.com.

