India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal bowl with a lot of heart, says Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli commended Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal for their performances so far in the series. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) India captain Virat Kohli commended Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal for their performances so far in the series. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

India beat Australia by 50 runs at Kolkata on Thursday. Defending a total of 252, India bundled out Australia for 202 in just over 43 overs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. The highlight of the match was Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick that he took in the 33rd over. He is only the third Indian to take an ODI hat-trick and the fifth Indian overall to take a hat-trick in all formats of the game. Captain Virat Kohli commended Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal’s performance in the match. “Two young guys, bowling with a lot of heart, speaks volumes of their character,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

Kohli was the man of the match for his knock of 92. His innings provided stability for what was a rather ordinary day in the office for the Indian batting line up considering their lofty standards. “I always try to create motivation for myself, I don’t like differentiate at any stage, I knew I had to stay longer because the wicket was tricky.” Kohli was out for a rare duck in the first match in Chennai. “It came off today so it looked nice, it didn’t in Chennai so it didn’t look nice,” he said.

The manner in which India defender a target of 252 is something that is rarely found in the modern game. Kohli admitted that the hosts didn’t think that the score would stand. “We didn’t feel like we had enough at the break,” he said. But India got off to a good start in their defence with Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissing openers Hilton Cartwright and David Warner cheaply. “We knew if we had a good start, we had a chance. We needed breakthroughs throughout,” said Kohli, “The wicket wasn’t that easy to bat, all the batsmen felt that. Bhuvi’s spell was more important because they needed runs in the first 10 overs.” It was only Kohli, his Australian counterpart Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis who looked comfortable with the bat on Thursday at Eden Gardens.

Kohli said that the team’s performance in the series bodes well for their prospects in the 2019 World Cup and that the number of players performing in different positions “keeps competition up” within the squad. “We have a lot of options and all bases covered,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd