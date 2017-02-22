India vs Australia 2017: When is India vs Australia 1st Test in Pune, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

India vs Australia: First Test begins in Pune. (Source: Express photo by Arun Horizon) India vs Australia: First Test begins in Pune. (Source: Express photo by Arun Horizon)

India and Australia are gearing up yet another Test series. The four-match Test series will begin February 23 in Pune, which is hosting a Test match for the first time in its history. While is warm in the city, the pitch curator has predicted bounce in it for complete five days with turn expected as it is a dry pitch.

Australia’s biggest challenge will be to deal with the Indian spinners. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are in top form and have combined for the most wickets in the home season so far. They were star bowlers for India during the New Zealand Test series which India clean-swept 3-0. They rattled England in the five-match series which India won 4-0. Bangladesh were another team that had to suffer from them as they lost the only Test against India.

Now it is Australia who face them. The last time Australia toured India in 2013, they suffered a whitewash, losing the series 4-0. It was the same pair of Jadeja and Ashwin that took the most wickets.

Last time, MS Dhoni was the captain of India while this time it will be Virat Kohli. Australia will be led by Steve Smith instead of Michael Clarke.

When is India vs Australia 1st Test in Pune?

The first Test of the four-match series between India and Australia starts in Pune from February 23. It will be played out at the Maharashtra Cricket Association ground in the city.

What time does India vs Australia 1st Test start?

The play on day one of the first Test between India and Australia will start at 0930 hours IST. The coverage will start at the broadcasting channel from 0830 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of India vs Australia 1st Test?

The TV channels that will be showing the first Test between India and Australia are Star Sport 1 in English commentary and Star Sports 3 in Hindi commentary. The HD versions of these will also broadcast the match.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test?

You can watch the live streaming on of India vs Australia 1st Test on hotstar.com. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com

What are the squads of two teams for India vs Australia first Test?

India squad for first two Tests: Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma,Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav,Abhinav Mukund, Hardik Pandya

Australia squad: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve O’Keefe, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd