India vs Australia 2017: We have come here to beat India, says David Warner

Ind vs Aus 2017: David Warner is expected to play a key role in Australia’s tour of India. (Source: File) Ind vs Aus 2017: David Warner is expected to play a key role in Australia’s tour of India. (Source: File)

Australia opener David Warner, who is expected to play a key role for the visitors in the upcoming four-match series against India, is all in readiness to face hosts’ premier off-spinner R Ashwin. In an interaction with India Today, Warner revealed Australia are better prepared than the 2012-13 series.

Both India and Australia have contrasting build-ups to this much-awaited series. While India are on a dream run with 19 games without a defeat, Australia had their issues to deal with after thrashing in Sri Lanka, losing two Tests to South Africa at home and then finally managing to beat Pakistan.

India outplayed England before beating Bangladesh in the one-off Test this week. Keeping a close eye on the Virat Kohli-led unit’s run, Warner said Australia need to respond better than England.

“India are playing very good cricket and they’re exceptional at home. They crush teams and they simply outplayed England. We have to respond better than England and plan well otherwise we will be crushed as well. We can’t allow India to do that as we have come here to beat them,” said the aggressive left-hander.

A lot has been said about Warner’s role in Australia success in the last two years. The left-hander has scored runs when they mattered and former players, and captains, expect the opener to do more of the same in testing conditions. Aware of the responsibility, Warner feels each player needs to put his hand up and contribute to team’s cause.

“I am under no pressure. Each player has a role and they know it. One man cannot win you games. Each player needs to contribute. Taking wickets will be tough. Taking 20 wickets will be tough and spinners will have to bowl long spells. We are preparing for that. The visiting spinners find the conditions in India to be alien like. They struggle in Australia. The adaptability is going to be key. Planning and learning from Indian spinners is important,” said Warner.

Ashwin vs Australia? Ashwin vs Warner sounds better. It will be one of the keenly contested battles within the battle. Warner lavishes praise on one of the finest spinners around but reveals that there is a plan in place.

“Ashwin thinks like a batsman and I have to disciplined against him. I have a game plan for him – I have to bat against his strength. He is going to be ready for me and we both have to adopt to the situation. It’s going to be a great battle for the both of us. I have to respect a player like Ashwin. I have to bide my time,” said Warner.

Warner didn’t only restrict his praise for Ashwin and was quick to point out the role played by the Indian seamers. The opener feels they have the skill element to come handy in these conditions.

“India’s pacers are skilful. Bhuvneshwar has swing, Ishant has height and bounce and Umesh has pace. Umesh has reverse swing and is a very good bowler. Shami has pace as well. India have to keep their pacers fresh. Their pacers don’t give away too many runs and it allows their spinners to attack. The key for our young batsmen is listening and learning. They must prepare well and should learn from their seniors,” explained Warner.

How big is to beat India in India? Warner says, “Beating India is the pinnacle. It is hard and tough. We must take our chances and must try to win and not draw. We will go all out to win in India. The world will be watching us. We have to change the record of the past and we are ready for the series.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd