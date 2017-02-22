India vs Australia 2017: Walk down memory lane when Australia toured India last

Ind vs Aus 2017: It will be important to see Virat Kohli’s approach against Australia in Pune. (Source: Reuters) Ind vs Aus 2017: It will be important to see Virat Kohli’s approach against Australia in Pune. (Source: Reuters)

The last time Australia toured India it was not a happy memory for the Kangaroos, as they were handed a complete a 4–0 whitewash. The Australian cricket team toured India from 12 February to 26 March 2013, in which India won the four Test series in a 4–0 whitewash to win the Border–Gavaskar Trophy.

It was a memorable series for India because it was during the 1st Test, when the then captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni set the highest score by an Indian Test captain, scoring 224 runs, eclipsing the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

Unlike the newer venues this time it was Chennai, Hyderabad, Mohali and Delhi which hosted the Tests.

India took a 1-0 lead with eight-wicket win after beating Australia. MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Tendulkar made important contributors to India’s 1-0 series lead.But it was Dhoni’s knock of 224 on a dry Chennai pitch which tilted the scales in India’s favour and helped them to a 1-0 lead in the four-match series against Australia.

Brief Scores: India 572 (Dhoni 224, Pattinson 5-96) and 50 for 2 beat Australia 380 (Clarke 130, Ashwin 7-103) and 241 (Henriques 81*, Ashwin 5-95, Jadeja 3-72) by eight wickets

In the second Test, the Australian batting order collapsed dramatically and captain, Michael Clarke,took a surprising decision to declare their innings at 237/9 in the hope to let India play the remaining three overs of the day. But India did not falter and a partnership between Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara saw India surpass a total of 500. Pujara scored 204 runs while Vijay scored 167. In their second innings, the Australian batting order collapsed again for a mere 131 and India won the match by an innings and 135 runs, thus, gaining a lead of 2-0 in the series. Cheteshwar Pujara was judged man of the match for his 204.

Brief Scores: India 503 (Pujara 204, Vijay 167, Maxwell 4-127) beat Australia 237 for 9 dec (Clarke 91, Wade 62, Jadeja 3-33, Bhuvneshwar 3-53) and 131 (Ashwin 5-63, Jadeja 3-33) by an innings and 135 runs

In the third Test India went 3-0 up with a last-hour win. The first day of the third Test at Chandigarh was washed away by rain. However, Australia pulled up their socks and did well to score above 400

But it was debutant Shikhar Dhawan who stole the show with a record-breaking 187 runs on debut and became the highest run scorer for India while playing on debut. Thanks to his brilliant ton India posted a total of 499. The Australian team were dismissed in the second innings for a paltry 223 and India got a target of 133 on the last day. Despite a few hiccups in the last innings India chased down the target thanks to some intelligent batting by Dhoni and Jadeja. Debutant Shikhar Dhawan was justifiably adjudged man of the match.

Brief scores: India 499 (Dhawan 187, Vijay 153, Siddle 5-71) and 136 for 4 beat Australia 408 (Starc 99, Smith 92) and 223 (Hughes 69) by six wickets

In the last and the final Test the Australia displayed some of the fighting spirit that they are known. Led by Shane Watson, who captained the side instead of the injured Michael Clarke, they posted a total of 262 and then dismissed India for 272.

There was a lot of on-field spat involved in this Test as well. However, India continued to dominate the Test as they did in the series and to a target of 155 with the loss of only 4 wickets.

Dhoni hit the winning runs and India created history by winning four Test matches in a series for the first time ever in their Test history. Ravindra Jadeja was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ while Ravichandran Ashwin was named the ‘Man Of the Series’ for getting 29 wickets in four matches.

Brief scores: India 272 (Vijay 57, Pujara 52, Jadeja 43, Lyon 7-94) and 158 for 4 (Pujara 82*, Kohli 41) beat Australia 262 (Siddle 51, Smith 46, Ashwin 5-57) and 164 (Siddle 50, Cowan 24, Jadeja 5-58) by 6 wickets

However, this series was important for a number of reasons as Shikhar Dhawan showed his brilliance with bat. Murali Vijay too showed signs of his remarkable transformation from a flashy batsman to a controlled, solid run-getter.

Ajinkya Rahane made his Test debut in this series as well and proved his mettle despite getting hit with a bouncer. R Ashwin was still getting into his groove at that point. The Indian team which was going through its final phase of transition was showing sings of the good things that were in store for the coming years.

Meanwhile, Australia will be looking to wipe out the bad memory and rewrite a better script this time.

