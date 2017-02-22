India vs Australia 2017: Virender Sehwag predicts 3-0 or 3-1 series win for India over Australia

Ind vs Aus 2017: Virender Sehwag warned the Indian team against the law of averages catching up. (Source: PTI) Ind vs Aus 2017: Virender Sehwag warned the Indian team against the law of averages catching up. (Source: PTI)

The former India opener Virender Sehwag described the current national cricket team as the strongest he had seen and predicted a 3-0 or 3-1 win in the upcoming Test series against Australia.

“The balance that this team has, the quality of their fast bowlers and spinners accompanied by the batting firepower makes this the best Indian team. This team has the capability of winning a Test series abroad,” Sehwag said at the ‘SporTale’, sports-themed literary festival.

Sehwag, however, warned the Indian team against the law of averages catching up.

“This team has been playing fantastic cricket. They have won 8 of their last 9 Tests and that is a great achievement. But the law of averages catches up with every team and in my reading, there will be a Test in this series where the bowling might not fire or the batsmen will slip up,” he said.

The 38-year-old Sehwag heaped praise on Indian captain Virat Kohli, terming him the best player in all three forms in world cricket at present.

“Virat has matured hugely. He is a world-class player and I think that he might break all records in a format by the time he calls time on his career,” he said.

Sehwag also said that off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had a realistic chance of becoming the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket provided he takes care of his body and fitness.

On Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s removal as skipper of the Rising Pune Supergiants, Sehwag said that it was a sad decision.

“I am happy that he isn’t captain because maybe now my team, Kings XI Punjab, can beat this Pune team. On a serious note, I believe that this is an internal decision of the franchise but he is one of the best ever captains India has ever had,” he said.