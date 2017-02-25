India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli scores his second lowest score at home

Virat Kohli had a torrid time with the bat as seen earlier in the first innings when he got his first duck since August 2014. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli had a torrid time with the bat as seen earlier in the first innings when he got his first duck since August 2014. (Source: Reuters)

Four double hundreds in the last few months saw Virat Kohli bat in the form of his life. However, everything has changed in the first Test against Australia. Many might consider this as a shocking exception, but numbers have their own story to tell.

Kohli’s match aggregate of 13 runs is his 2nd lowest ever at home behind the 3 (1 inns) he scored against WI in Kolkata in Nov 2013.

Kohli was looking good in the second innings, hit a nice drive on the off-side, just before he was dismissed. But then he just guessed wrong against O’Keefe’s delivery that may have turned and eventually didn’t and crashed into his stumps.

Kohli has had a torrid time with the bat in this match as seen earlier in the first innings when he got his first duck since August 2014 against England at Old Trafford. This was also the first time Kohli had been dismissed without scoring in a Test in India and fifth overall.

The crowd, which came out in large numbers, was stunned into silence. They seemingly expected Kohli to continue his golden run of form in the second innings. It may be recalled here that Kohli has been in great touch at home this season and scored double centuries against New Zealand, England and Bangladesh on his way to 1,205 runs at 85.14. However, this time around Kohli has to be careful with his shot selections as the Australian attack has a bit more bite than his previous opponents.

