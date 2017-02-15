India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli is a combination of Viv Richards and Sachin Tendulkar, says Kapil Dev

Ind vs Aus: Kapil Dev stated that not only does he admire Virat Kohli’s batting but also his fitness levels. (Source: AP) Ind vs Aus: Kapil Dev stated that not only does he admire Virat Kohli’s batting but also his fitness levels. (Source: AP)

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev is one of the biggest admirers of Virat Kohli’s skill with the willow. This was evident as he went on to declare Kohli as the best batsman he has ever seen. The legendary all-rounder described Kohli as a combination of Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Vivian Richards.

Speaking at the launch of a book, by former Indian opener Aakash Chopra, Kapil Dev also stated that among the current crop of cricketers from across the world, Kohli’s levels of fitness and agility are top notch and that is something that budding cricketers should get inspired from.

It is no surprise that Kohli is receiving such adulation’s from the former world cup winning captain. The Delhi batsman has been a terrific run of form and has been shattering records at will. Under his captaincy India have won 15 Test matches, out of their last 19. In his recent outing with the bat Kohli scored another double century as India went on to defeat Bangladesh by 208 runs in the one-off Test at Hyderabad. En-route to this victory King Kohli scored his 4th Test double hundred.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en-gb”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>.<a href=”http://twitter.com/therealkapildev”>@therealkapildev</a> says <a href=”http://twitter.com/imVkohli”>@imVkohli</a> the best batsman I’ve ever seen. He’s a combination of Viv Richards & Sachin.<br><br>@ launch of <a href=”http://twitter.com/hashtag/NumbersDoLie?src=hash”>#NumbersDoLie</a> <a href=”http://t.co/EKJJANEbdH”>pic.twitter.com/EKJJANEbdH</a></p>— Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) <a href=”http://twitter.com/NikhilNaz/status/831501009637629952″>14 February 2017</a></blockquote>

Kohli has been ably supported by his teammates in the batting department by Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara. Ajinkya Rahane too looks back in form. The bowling too has it’s tail up with pacers Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma in red hot form. The spin department of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadega hunting in pairs just adds to the strength of the team.

With Australia set to tour India for a four-match series, India will be looking to continue their unbeaten streak. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, will be looking to dominate his favourite opposition once again.

