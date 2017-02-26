India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli, Postal department launches its second ‘special cover’

The special cover (top) was presented to Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Source: Express photo) The special cover (top) was presented to Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Source: Express photo)

On the occasion of Shiv Jayanti (February 19), a special cover on “Shivneri Fort” was released by Ganesh Sawaleshwarkar, Postmaster General, Pune Region. Amol Jagtap, Chief Executive Officer, Kirkee Cantonment Board, Pune, was the chief guest at the function. This was the second special cover in the series of ‘12 Special Covers’ to be released once a month.

As Pune hosted its first ever Test match between India and Australia at the MCA’s International Cricket Stadium, Gahunje, a special cover on “First Ever Test Match in Pune” was released by the Postmaster General on February 23 before the start of the match. The match was scheduled from February 23 to 27, but it ended on the third day with Australia beating India by 333 runs.

During the release of special cover, Vinod Rai, Chairman of the Committee of Administrators (COA); Sumitha Ayodhya, Director of Postal Services, Pune Region; Ajay Shirke, Former Secretary, BCCI; Anhay Apate, President, MCA; Riyaz Bagban, Secretary, MCA; and other office bearers of the MCA were present. The cover was presented to Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team.

Last month, on the occasion of Martyr’s Day on (January 30), a philately display titled “A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi” was organised at Pune GPO and the function included a special cover on “Ahmednagar Fort”. Recently, India Post had released “My Stamp on Roses” on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

All these special covers and stamps are available for sale at Pune HO, Pune City HO and other Head Post Offices in Pune Region.

