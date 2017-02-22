India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli fulfilling my dreams, says Sunil Gavaskar

Ind vs Aus 2017: Virat Kohli-led side is on a 19-match unbeaten streak. (Source: PTI) Ind vs Aus 2017: Virat Kohli-led side is on a 19-match unbeaten streak. (Source: PTI)

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar said the current Indian team under Virat Kohli was “fulfilling my dreams”.

“What Kohli and his boys have done is amazing. Such a run of Test wins is amazing. They are fulfilling my dreams,” said the Little Master.

At a program to mark 40th anniversary of his book `Sunny Days’, Gavaskar was speaking to former India batsman VVS Laxman at the Sports Literary Festival Xolo Sportale.

Gavaskar, who opened the batting for India, said when Virender Sehwag arrived on the scene, he saw someone was hitting the ball the way he (Gavaskar) always wanted.

“I always wanted to hit a straight six on the first ball of a Test match. I could do that only once, but Sehwag did that with regularity. He was a class batsman with guts in his batting,” said Gavaskar.

On criticism of T20 format, Gavaskar said, “In fact T20 has done some fantastic things for the sport and in many ways and raised the profile of the game.

“T20 offers action all the way through the match, but Test cricket still I believe is the ultimate form to judge a player. T20 has energised One-Day cricket and One-Day cricket in turn has energised Test cricket,” he said.

“The whole game of cricket has changed for better with whole new dimension added to cricket. Now more runs are being scored and there is action all the time,” said Gavaskar.

The former captain said he was not a great proponent of Day-Night Pink Ball Test cricket, but if the dew factor could be controlled, he would support it. “It will be a fantastic way to play Test cricket if there is no dew factor,” he said.

Describing winning the 1983 World Cup in England as the best moment of his career, Gavaskar showered praise on Kapil Dev, saying he was an incredible captain. “The way he bowled on Indian pitches was a learning. He showed the way and now we have a lot of fast bowlers with a great bench strength to replace them in the side.

“That team had belief in them. We had defeated the West Indies in West Indies in one One-Day match, so we were quite sure that we could do it. Then our fielding was outstanding. All these factors came in handy to win the Prudential World Cup,” said Gavaskar.

He advised the youngsters to shut off all the distractions when in the middle of the pitch if they wanted to excel in batting.

Speaking about his unfulfilled dreams, Gavaskar said, “I had a dream of getting (Rohan) Kanhai caught behind and then trap (Garry) Sobers leg before wicket. But it never happened.”