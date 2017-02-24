India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli falls for a rare duck

With the fall of Virat Kohli, India were left floundering at 44-3 in the first session of play. (Source: Reuters) With the fall of Virat Kohli, India were left floundering at 44-3 in the first session of play. (Source: Reuters)

On the second ball of the 14th over of the Indian innings on Day 2 in the on-going Test against Australia, a rarity occured. Virat Kohli fell for a duck of the bowling of Mitchell Starc.

This was Kohli’s first duck since August 2014 against England at Old Trafford. This was also the first time Kohli had been dismissed without scoring in a Test in India and fifth overall.

It was a masterstroke by Australian captain, Steve Smith, as he brought back Starc after an ineffective first spell. Starc first got rid of Cheteshwar Pujara and then from a not-so-special-delivery which was just angled across, found the edge of Kohli’s bat. Kohli went for an expansive drive but only succeeded in getting a thick edge to Smith at slip. A delighted Australian side were bouncing with joy as India were left floundering at 44-3. Starc’s double wicket maiden handed the visitors the wicket they needed most.

The crowd, meanwhile, was stunned into silence. They seemingly expected Kohli to continue his golden run of form. It may be recalled that Kohli has been in great touch at home this season and scored double centuries against New Zealand, England and Bangladesh on his way to 1,205 runs at 85.14. However, this time around Kohli has to be careful with his shot selections as the Australian attack has a bit more bite than his previous opponents.

Earlier, Kohli had failed to get off the mark versus England at Lord’s and again Manchester in 2014. Before that he was out for a duck against West Indies in Bridgetown in 2011. Melbourne was other venue where Kohli was sent back to the pavillion for zero by Australia.

