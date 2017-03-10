India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli and team India enjoy a well deserved break

R Ashwin along with some members of the team were spotted on a trek in an undisclosed location. (Source: Twitter) R Ashwin along with some members of the team were spotted on a trek in an undisclosed location. (Source: Twitter)

It seems like team India has now made it a good habit of going out for trekks and visits after going thorough the rigours of Test match cricket. Recently, after winning an exhausting Test match in Benglauru, the team was spotted on a trekk. They did the same in Pune and after the levelling the series 1-1 in Bengaluru, some members of the team were spotted on a trek in an undisclosed location.

R Ashwin seemed like the leader of the pack as he clicked a photograph of the group and posted it on his twitter account with a message ” Going away from the battle is equally important as staying in it.” His fellow teammate from Tamil Nadu, Abhinav Mukund was seen sporting a wide smile in the picture. Also present in the group were Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha. Going by the mood in the snapshot, it seems they did enjoy some valuable time away from all the noise. The mood was light, cheery and it looked like the team was full of energy.

Going away from the battle is equally important as staying in it. pic.twitter.com/A6EbpdUxV2 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 10, 2017

It may be recalled here that after suffering a heavy defeat of 333 runs against Australia, Team India who was in search of a much-needed positive energy ended up trekking and rejuvenating themselves (along with skipper Virat Kohli) in surrounding areas of Pune. However, this time around Kohli decided to take time off at home with a drink to soothe his senses.

Detox at home 😃👌. Love it 🔝💯💯 pic.twitter.com/UvgJgF5g2F — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 10, 2017

Meanwhile, India’s recent victory over Australia was a testament of the positive influence that the team’s think tank has brought about in the team. India put in one of their best bowling performances under pressure in recent times to defend a total of 188 in the second India v Australia Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on Day 4, beating Australia by 75 runs. Indian skipper Virat Kohli called the second Test win over Australia as the best of his captaincy career, comparing his team to a snake which can sting from any direction.

