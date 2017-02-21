India vs Australia 2017: Usman Khawaja set to miss the bus for the first Test

Ind vs Aus: Matthew Renshaw, who is touring India for the first time looks set to open the innings with David Warner. (Source: Cricket Australia) Ind vs Aus: Matthew Renshaw, who is touring India for the first time looks set to open the innings with David Warner. (Source: Cricket Australia)

The training session of the Australian cricket team is in full swing at Pune. However, the practice sessions are also divulging some of the tactics and combinations that the Aussies might employ against India.

For now it seems that Usman Khawaja will most likely miss the first test as fellow Queensland opener Matthew Renshaw looks set to take his place in the first Test.

This assumption can be made from the fact that Usman Khawaja was seen training in isolation for most of Australia’s first practice session in Pune, while the vast majority of the squad went about their routine warm-up of stretches, exercises.

Steve O’Keefe and Jackson Bird also didn’t feature in all of the warm-up and joined Khawaja for an early net session. Khawaja, meanwhile, remained batting in his own net on the adjacent side of the Test wicket, facing a group of local spinners before completing his own fielding drills with fielding coach Greg Blewett. Despite passing 50 in every Test at home this summer (with one century), the 30-year-old was overlooked for Australia’s sole tour match in Mumbai last week.

Khawaja in his short career has played four Tests in the subcontinent, all of them in Sri Lanka. He was part of the squad that toured India in 2013, but did not appear in any of the Tests. Renshaw meanwhile is touring India for the first time.

Meanwhile, Australia’s coach Darren Lehmann has also stated that it would be a “tight call” between Queensland pair Khawaja and Renshaw. Hence, for the first Test match atleast it seems it will be Renshaw who will partner David Warner at the top of the order.

