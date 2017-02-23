India vs Australia 2017: Umesh Yadav was held back for his ability with old ball, says Sanjay Bangar

Ind vs Aus 2017: Umesh Yadav had the best figures of 4/32 and all his wickets came with the old ball. (Source: Reuters) Ind vs Aus 2017: Umesh Yadav had the best figures of 4/32 and all his wickets came with the old ball. (Source: Reuters)

A few eyebrows may have been raised finding Umesh Yadav introduced into the attack in the 28th over but Indian team’s assistant coach Sanjay Bangar termed it as a part of the plan knowing the Vidarbha speedster’s ability to get reverse swing.

Umesh had the best figures of 4/32 and all his wickets came with the old ball.

“Umesh has been to known to bowl well with the old ball. Even in the series against England, you could see he got a lot of reverse swing. We had held him back, expecting that the ball would reverse-swing pretty early in the innings. It was the precise plan to hold him back as there were two left-handers at the top of the order,” Bangar said at the media conference.

“It’s all part of the plan, wherein you know the instinct or strength that each individual possesses. We know that Ishant (Sharma) has troubled a number of left-handers from the Australian team over the years with his pace and bounce. We wanted to exploit him and give him the first go against left-handers,” Bangar explained.

Umesh’s ability to pitch the ball a bit fuller helped their cause said the former Railways captain.

“We always knew about the capabilities of Umesh, who can pitch the ball slightly fuller with reverse swing coming very early into the game which we were expecting to happen. That was why he was held back. It was smart thinking by Virat. It helped him remain fresh throughout the day, which made him very incisive in his second and third spells as well,” Bangar added.

Bangar said that even Umesh was kept in the loop about the plan that they had for him.

“Definitely. It’s part of the communication and that is probably one of the stronger points of this current Indian team,” said the former India opener.

Bangar also credited the Indian thinktank for the change in the fast bowlers’ attitude.

“A lot of credit needs to go to captain and coach for the way they think. It all started with Ravi (Shastri) thinking in that fashion when he was in-charge, and after that Anil (Kumble) continuing in the same vein along with Virat who has been consistent factor in the making of the composition of the team. So, credit to them for having stuck to this combination of five bowlers,” said Bangar.