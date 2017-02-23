India vs Australia 2017: Umesh Yadav shines as hosts take command, how Twitterati reacted on Day 1

Umesh Yadav claimed four wickets in his 12 overs on the opening day. (Source: Reuters) Umesh Yadav claimed four wickets in his 12 overs on the opening day. (Source: Reuters)

The series opener started with a dominant show by Team India as they took command of the opening day against Australia with the bowlers picking up wickets consistently. However the star of the day was Umesh Yadav who bagged four wickets and there would be a special mention for wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. The 32-year old took an absolute blinder to dismiss Steve O’Keefe off Umesh.

O’Keefe, who came in after Matthew Wade’s dismissal, was yet to open his account before he found a thick edge and Saha was quick enough to grab the ball diving to his right.

After winning the toss, the visitors opted to bat first. Australian openers Matt Renshaw and David Warner started the days proceedings. Warner, who has had a brilliant home season against New Zealand and Pakistan, was Umesh’s first victim. Coming into the attack in the 27th over, Umesh bowled a brilliant ball to break through Warner’s defense. Next ball after Warner’s dismissal, Renshaw retired ill.

With captain Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh in the middle, the tourists added 37 runs before Yadav struck once again and got rid of Marsh. With Smith still in the middle and Australia hoping to rebuild their innings, Peter Handscomb and the Aussie skipper added 30 runs before the Indian spinners – Ashwin and Jadeja – broke the partnership. Smith’s dismissal made sure that the hosts take upper hand in the first Test. However, Mitchell Starc’s 10th Test half-century helped his side reach 256/9 at stumps on Day 1 in Pune.

Yadav, who has taken 13 wickets in the on-going home season, claimed four wickets and is one wicket away from equaling his best bowling figures.

Ashwin, Jadeja shared four wickets between them while Jayant Yadav was able to get Shaun Marsh’s wicket.

Three wickets for Umesh. One wicket for Saha. That catch was just unbelievable. Haven’t seen a better catch in a while. #INDvAUS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 23 February 2017

I see Yorkshire are saving Australia yet again ….. #IndvAus #Renshaw — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 23 February 2017

What a good 50 from @mstarc56 off 47 balls in Pune. Striking it sweetly the big fella! @CricketAus @BCCI @ShaneWarne — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) 23 February 2017

Good comeback by Australia. Can’t be such a bad pitch if an inexperienced overseas team can bat 94 overs on it! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 23 February 2017

Right, here is a great example of a top keeper, Saha, converting a bowler’s (Yadav’s) skill into a wicket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 23 February 2017

Kudos to Umesh’s great spell of 4 for 32 on a spin track and Saha’s blinder of a catch. The Battle Royale continues tomorrow! #INDvAUS — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) 23 February 2017

#Saha that was magical , stunner , acrobatic , flying bird !! I can go on and on. !! You beauty !! #Saha #IndvAus #INDvsAUS — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) 23 February 2017

Incredible catch by Saha!Terrific bowling effort by Umesh #IndvAus — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) 23 February 2017

Brilliant from Saha. Such catches can lift bowler’s effort too & Yadav comes up with a yorker first ball for Lyon. Advantage of toss gone… — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 23 February 2017

Starc brought up his 9th half-century in 58 balls with five fours and three sixes. Starc and Josh Hazlewood will begin Australia’s innings on day 2.

