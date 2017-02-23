India vs Australia 2017: Umesh Yadav shines as hosts take command, how Twitterati reacted on Day 1

Menu
Ind vs Aus 2017: Hosts took command of the opening day as the bowlers reduced Australia to 256/9 on Day 1 in Pune.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 23, 2017 5:09 pm
Cricket - India v Australia - First Test cricket match Umesh Yadav claimed four wickets in his 12 overs on the opening day. (Source: Reuters)

The series opener started with a dominant show by Team India as they took command of the opening day against Australia with the bowlers picking up wickets consistently. However the star of the day was Umesh Yadav who bagged four wickets and there would be a special mention for wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. The 32-year old took an absolute blinder to dismiss Steve O’Keefe off Umesh.

O’Keefe, who came in after Matthew Wade’s dismissal, was yet to open his account before he found a thick edge and Saha was quick enough to grab the ball diving to his right.

After winning the toss, the visitors opted to bat first. Australian openers Matt Renshaw and David Warner started the days proceedings. Warner, who has had a brilliant home season against New Zealand and Pakistan, was Umesh’s first victim. Coming into the attack in the 27th over, Umesh bowled a brilliant ball to break through Warner’s defense. Next ball after Warner’s dismissal, Renshaw retired ill.

With captain Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh in the middle, the tourists added 37 runs before Yadav struck once again and got rid of Marsh. With Smith still in the middle and Australia hoping to rebuild their innings, Peter Handscomb and the Aussie skipper added 30 runs before the Indian spinners – Ashwin and Jadeja – broke the partnership. Smith’s dismissal made sure that the hosts take upper hand in the first Test. However, Mitchell Starc’s 10th Test half-century helped his side reach 256/9 at stumps on Day 1 in Pune.

Yadav, who has taken 13 wickets in the on-going home season, claimed four wickets and is one wicket away from equaling his best bowling figures.

Ashwin, Jadeja shared four wickets between them while Jayant Yadav was able to get Shaun Marsh’s wicket.

 

Starc brought up his 9th half-century in 58 balls with five fours and three sixes. Starc and Josh Hazlewood will begin Australia’s innings on day 2.

