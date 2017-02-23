India vs Australia 2017: Umesh Yadav rattles Australia before Mitchell Starc fights back

Umesh Yadav picked up 4 wickets for 32 runs in his 13 overs. (Source: Reuters) Umesh Yadav picked up 4 wickets for 32 runs in his 13 overs. (Source: Reuters)

In his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, India captain Virat Kohli said that the success of his team was more because of the pacers than the standout performances by anyone else. He mentioned that the limelight may be with others but the selfless cricket by pacers was the hardwork.

Umesh Yadav gave the perfect example of what Kohli meant. Bowling just 12 overs out of 94 in the Australia innings, he emerged as the start bowler for India picking up four wickets and gave only 32 runs. His spell with the old ball made sure Australia do not score a big total in the first innings.

On an riveting day of Test cricket, Umesh bowled a top spell of pace bowling after Matt Renshaw played a impressive innings of 68 runs as Australia ended the first day of the first Test in Pune at 256 for 9.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were the two unbeaten batsmen for the visitors, who had a disappointing day in the field. The former was unbeaten on 56 at stumps, only the second batsman to score a half-century for Australia on first day.

Starc and Hazlewood saw off the final 45 minutes of the day’s play and forced the Australian innings into the second day. The final wicket stand between the two was 51*

Winning the all-important toss in Pune, Steve Smith decided to bat first on a dry Pune pitch that offered little bounce to the bowlers. Australia went to the match with two pacers, two spinners and one seam-bowling all-rounder in Mitchell Marsh.

Renshaw and David Warner opened the innings for Australia and both batted cautiously to not give their wicket to the Indian spinners. R Ashwin had shared the new ball with Ishant Sharma.

Ashwin got turn and bounce early in the innings and even beat Warner past the outside edge. On one occasion, India appealed for a caught behind but was turned down by the umpire. Kohli reviewed but the third umpire upheld the on-field umpire’s decision.

But the turn and bounce prompted Kohli to introduce Jayant Yadav from the other end and he struck. He had Warner bowled round his legs but the umpire gave it a no-ball.

Just when Australia thought they will survive the first session without a wicket falling, Umesh dismissed Warner, who played away from the body and got the inside edge. The ball went onto hit his stumps.

Renshaw went back to the pavillon with Warner, citing a toilet break and that brought Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh at the crease who took Australia to 84 for 1 at Lunch.

The second session belonged to India as the spinners joined the act. Jayant got the wicket of Marsh caught at leg-slip. Peter Handscomb was batting nicely before a skidding delivery from Jadeja trapped him in front.

And one wicket brought two for India. Next over, Ashwin had Smith coming down the pick and flicking but he was caught at short mid-wicket.

Mitchell Marsh and Matt Renshaw then tried stabilising the innings but Jadeja had the former plumb in front with a quicker, flatter delivery that skid.

Meanwhile, Renshaw completed his first half-century in India in his first innings but was later caught at slips off Ashwin.

The skid and reverse swing was then used by Umesh to pick up the wickets of Steve O’Keefe and Nathan Lyon in two balls. Wriddhiman Saha pulled off a stunning one handed catch behind the wickets to get rid of O’Keefe while Lyon was adjudged LBW.

Starc and Hazlewood then made sure that they play out the remaining over; India bowled four extra overs in the day’s play due to good over rate.

